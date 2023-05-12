Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Pickleball Drama Deepens After Park District Removes 2 Of 3 Courts At Old Town’s Bauler Park: A Park District employee painted over the lines on the pickleball courts, effectively removing them after months of conflict between players and some neighbors who wanted the courts gone.

Heads Up, Chicago: Red-Winged Blackbirds Are Divebombing Earlier Than Usual This Year: The birds, which are notorious for fiercely protecting their offspring, appear to be nesting earlier this season thanks to unseasonably warm weather.

South Side Delivery Platform Soul Delivered Launches, ‘Bringing Money Back To The Community’: The Greater Chatham Initiative debuted the delivery service Tuesday. It will cut out third-party platforms to hire locally and help Black business owners earn a profit.