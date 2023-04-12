Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

You Can’t Recycle Leftover Campaign Signs In Chicago — But Here’s What You Should Do With Them: Residents can repurpose signs or trek to suburban Wilmette to drop them off for a recycling program.

Walmart Closing Stores In Bronzeville, Chatham, Little Village And Lakeview Sunday: The stores are closing due to years of poor sales, leaving four locations in the city, company officials said.

To learn more about Lake Michigan’s wind farm plan, click this headline: Lake Michigan Wind Farm Plan Moves Forward After House Approves ‘Rust Belt To Green Belt’ Fund