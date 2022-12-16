Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Alamo Drafthouse’s 6-Screen Movie Theater Opening Across From Wrigley Field Next Month: Alamo Drafthouse is opening in January in the hulking Addison and Clark development across from Wrigley Field.

Lincoln Park Extends ZooLights Into January: Tickets to the annual tradition that transforms the Lincoln Park Zoo into a sparkling winter wonderland are available now.

Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told: Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with new development.