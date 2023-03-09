A new study found some U.S. cities may be better suited for beer drinkers. (Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Here Are Chicago’s 7 Most Endangered Buildings And Destinations: Preservation Chicago’s 2023 list of endangered buildings includes the Century and Consumer Buildings, Taft Hall and Jeffery Theater Building and Spencer Arms Hotel.

Replay Lincoln Park Transforms Into Paddy’s Pub From ‘Always Sunny’ For St. Patrick’s Day: The bar will host a flip cup tournament, trivia nights and, of course, a St. Patrick’s Day bash. The pop-up runs Friday through the end of March.

Joe Freshgoods Opens Store At West Side School Where Students Get Shoes And More For Good Deeds: Students can get Blackhawks gear, Converse shoes, tablets and more by getting good grades and doing community service work at the store inside Michele Clark High School.