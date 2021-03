Uber is hosting the newly-opened mass vaccination site at its Uber Zone at the United Center, as well as donating 20,000 free rides to Chicagoans going to and from their vaccine appointments. These are both part of Uber's efforts to increase the number of vaccinated Chicagoans in a way that closes the equity gaps in vaccination access we're seeing in the city. Robert Kellman, Head of Midwest Policy for Uber, joined Bob Sirott to talk about that and more.