Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Will Public Pools Be Open This Summer? It’s Uncertain Amid Lifeguard Shortage, Leaving One Less Option For Youth

A nationwide lifeguard shortage forced indoor pools to close last year, and it’s continuing to plague parks. While some South Side staffers say it’s uncertain if they’ll open, Park District officials aren’t answering questions.

Drivers Are Ignoring Flexi Posts At Lakefront Intersection Where A Cyclist Was Killed. City Officials Say More Fixes Are Coming

The flexi posts and paint follow a guerilla-style traffic study by local volunteers that highlighted the dangers cyclists and pedestrians face crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive.

Chicago’s Museum Of Ice Cream Opening July 16, With Tickets Now On Sale

The pop-up museum features 14 exhibits, including a “sprinkle pool,” a putt putt course built around giant desserts and ice cream history lessons.