Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Park District Is Recruiting Lifeguards After Staffing Problems Kept Many Pools Closed Last Year: The agency has also promised to eliminate financial barriers to training in its bid to recruit lifeguards.

Historic Former Sears Building On West Side Is Up For Sale: The Sears Administration Building, which is a historic landmark, is being shopped around to developers in hopes of revitalizing the Homan Square area.

Dying Lincoln Park Zoo Oak Tree Older Than Chicago To Be Cut Down Monday. Here’s How To Say Goodbye: The bur oak, believed to predate the city of Chicago’s founding, has reached the end of its natural life cycle, but there are plans to preserve its legacy, zoo officials said.

Here’s What Andersonville’s New Tree-Lined Public Plaza On Catalpa Avenue Could Look Like: The area near the plaza between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue would be completely closed to cars, giving more room for a gathering area and events space. Construction could start next year.