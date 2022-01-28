Extremely Local News: Life ring mandate approved for city beaches

People spend time as they take advantage of warm spring weather along Lake Michigan on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Montrose Beach in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become Private Club. Maxim’s de Paris served French haute cuisine and fine wines to an audience of food lovers, politicians and celebrities from 1963 to 1983.

Controversial St. Anthony Hospital Development Approved By City Council. Some residents worry that the new development at 31st and Kedzie, which will include affordable housing, a vocational center, day care and more, will price out longtime neighbors.

State Bill Would Require Life Rings At All Lake Michigan Public Beaches, Piers And Other Access Points. Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Rogers Park Democrat, is seeking the state law change after neighbors led a successful campaign to install life rings at city beaches.