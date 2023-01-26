People are silhouetted as they look at the Buckingham Fountain Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Tae-Gyun Kim)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Locals Ask For Safer Streets, More Bathrooms At First Meeting On Grant Park Updates: The Grant Park Framework Plan was last updated in 2002. The city is seeking feedback at two more open houses for what residents want the park “reimagined” as.

57th Street, DuSable Lake Shore Drive Intersection Will Fully Reopen Soon: All lanes at the intersection will reopen the week of Feb. 6, officials said. Other ongoing road closures and narrowings in Jackson Park will remain as road work continues for the Obama Presidential Center.

Avondale’s Belmont Blue Line Station To Get Elevator, Other ‘Long Overdue’ Accessibility Upgrades: Some neighbors were annoyed when the CTA added a canopy to the station years ago but didn’t install an elevator. Belmont is one of three Blue Line stations getting major upgrades thanks to federal funding.

Prèmos Streetwear Shop Finds New Home In Avondale, Selling Vintage Sports Jerseys, Sneakers And More: Owner Carlos Niz moved Prèmos to Milwaukee Avenue after being forced out of Startwork Studios, a Logan Square art studio owned by landlord M. Fishman.