Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Drivers Are Killing Bicyclists Trying To Get To, From The Lakefront Trail. The City Isn’t Making It Safer, Advocates Say: On Feb. 28, Gerardo Marciales, 41, was riding his bike across DuSable Lake Shore Drive from the Lakefront Trail when a driver hit him, police said.

Rogers Park’s Green Gate Dispensary Wants To Move To Closed Leona’s Restaurant On Sheridan Road: The move would fill a building that has been empty since Leona’s closed in 2019, and it’d see Green Gate find a home in a more commercial part of Rogers Park.

