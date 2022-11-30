Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

5 Protesters Arrested Outside Pilsen Church As Workers Remove Beloved Statue After Monthslong Standoff: People have camped outside the shuttered St. Adalbert’s for weeks, hoping to prevent workers from moving the La Pietà statue to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

