Amanda Czernecki, in for Vikki Kokuzian, checks in from traffic bunker to discuss the major construction project scheduled to start later this month. Bob Sirott pitches some ideas for the people who are in charge of the project.

Later on, Shamus Toomey joins Bob to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. The Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago has details on:

Rogers Park Dispensary Asks To Move Into Store Next To Howard Street CTA Terminal: Zen Leaf previously proposed moving into the former Leona’s restaurant but switched gears after Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) asked the company to consider locations that would benefit nearby small businesses.

Shamus also discusses the Chicago mayoral election and how many new people could be elected to the city council.