A woman paddles a kayak with her dog in Lake Michigan on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

REI Brings Kayak Rentals Back To Ping Tom Memorial Park Boathouse After Three-Year Hiatus: REI will offer public kayak rentals and guided tours on the Chicago River.

Anti-Cruelty Society Invites Chicagoans To Take A Dog Out For A Day — And Maybe Even Adopt It: The Downtown shelter’s Dog Day Out program encourages anyone to enjoy a day out with a dog in need. It’s free, no reservations or dog experience necessary.

In ‘This Is Life,’ A Hyde Park Publisher Rediscovers Stories By South Side Writer Frank London Brown: “This Is Life” will feature 133 flash fiction pieces written by Frank London Brown, a beloved writer, activist and musician who died in 1962.

