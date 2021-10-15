Extremely Local News: John Prine honored with a street sign in Lincoln Park

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Folk Legend John Prine Gets Honorary Street Sign In Lincoln Park – John Prine, who died of COVID-19 last year, was honored with a street sign at Armitage and Dayton.

Electric Scooters Coming Downtown Next Spring, But New Tech Will Shut Them Down If On Sidewalks – After two limited pilot programs, the city is putting 6,000 e-scooters on city streets. This could be a bigger picture talk about Open House Chicago this weekend, with Beer Baron Row as an example

Latest Six Corners Development Proposal Gets Panned By Neighbors For Being Too Suburban With Too Many Parking Lots – Neighbors criticized the $80 million project, saying it was proposing more than 300 parking spaces but not enough public space and or residential units