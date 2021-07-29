Extremely Local News: Jimmy’s Pizza Cafe, a Puerto Rican bakeshop, and Instagram connecting the Northside

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories.
People Of New York, Meet Residents Of Rogers Park: Instagram Page Connects North Side Neighbors Through Stories, Photos– Two best friends teamed up with a photographer to help Rogers Park residents get to know their neighbors through an Instagram page that showcases the neighborhood’s diversity.
Lincoln Square’s Jimmy’s Pizza Cafe Finds New Home — And It’s Staying In The Neighborhood- Jimmy’s is moving from its longtime Lincoln Avenue home to 2434 W. Montrose Ave., which formerly housed Nick’s Pizza & Pub.
Borinken Cakes Bringing Puerto Rican Sweets To Logan Square-The Puerto Rican bakeshop is taking over a vacant storefront at 3313 W. Fullerton Ave. Customers can get cupcakes, merenguitos, and quesitos with flavors like guava, coconut, and Nutella.