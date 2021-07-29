Extremely Local News: Jimmy’s Pizza Cafe, a Puerto Rican bakeshop, and Instagram connecting the Northside

FILE – This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, file photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York. Facebook says it’s going to test out, again, an option for users to hide those “like” counts to see if it can reduce the pressure of being on social media. Instagram, which Facebook owns, will soon allow a small group of random users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of likes their posts and those of others receive. While at first this option will only be on Instagram, the social media giant says it’s also exploring the feature for Facebook. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories.

People Of New York, Meet Residents Of Rogers Park: Instagram Page Connects North Side Neighbors Through Stories, Photos– Two best friends teamed up with a photographer to help Rogers Park residents get to know their neighbors through an Instagram page that showcases the neighborhood’s diversity.

Lincoln Square’s Jimmy’s Pizza Cafe Finds New Home — And It’s Staying In The Neighborhood- Jimmy’s is moving from its longtime Lincoln Avenue home to 2434 W. Montrose Ave., which formerly housed Nick’s Pizza & Pub.

Borinken Cakes Bringing Puerto Rican Sweets To Logan Square-The Puerto Rican bakeshop is taking over a vacant storefront at 3313 W. Fullerton Ave. Customers can get cupcakes, merenguitos, and quesitos with flavors like guava, coconut, and Nutella.