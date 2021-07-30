Extremely Local News: Jeff Fest returns, Uptown gets a tech center, and Jewel-Osco reopens with space for South Shore Drill Team

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA – Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County open a state-of-the-art Tween Tech Center to spark kids interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and prepare young people for 21st century success on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. Through a national partnership with Samsung and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, 10 Clubs across the nation will receive a modernized technology classroom in 2014. (Jim Urquhart/AP Images for Boys & Girls Clubs of America)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Uptown’s Boys & Girls Club Wins $100K From NBA For New Tech Center, Gets Virtual Visit From Chris Paul The funds went toward a complete renovation of the club’s technology lab, which has new computers, smart boards, furniture, and smart TVs.

More Than A Year After Looting, Auburn Gresham Jewel-Osco Reopens With Space For South Shore Drill Team The store at 9400 S. Ashland has been fully remodeled and upgraded after closing in June 2020.

Jeff Fest Returns To Jefferson Park For 20th Year Of Music, Food, And More Tickets to the family-friendly festival are $6 in advance and $7 at the door. Kids 12 and younger are free with an adult.