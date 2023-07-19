Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

New Bucktown Music Venue, Vintage Sign Protections And Lincoln Square Apartments Approved By Key City Committee: A sign ordinance allows owners to preserve vintage commercial signs that have “significant iconic or cultural value.” Zoning measures passed Tuesday will be considered by City Council Wednesday.

CTA’s Top Leaders Rarely Used Public Transit, Records Show. Now, Officials Call For President To Be Fired: One executive never used her pass in two years, records revealed by Block Club show. Furious city leaders say it’s time for CTA boss Dorval Carter to go: “Do your damn job or give it up.”

Cards Against Humanity Wants Submissions For Its First Short Film Festival Contest, Offers $100,000 Prize: “Our $100,000 grand prize is more than Cannes and Sundance combined,” said a Cards spokesperson. “That’s almost enough money to pay off your student loan debt from film school!”

Englewood Nature Trail Gets $3.8 Million Boost From Jeff Bezos’ Earth Fund: The funding was awarded as part of a $400 million project launched by the Amazon founder in July to improve green spaces in underserved urban communities.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank