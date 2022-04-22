Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Dave Plier (filling in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Bronzeville Winery Opens, Offering Fine Dining And Wines As Neighbors Revitalize Area’s Business Strip: Bronzeville Winery’s opening is the latest move in efforts to revitalize the Cottage Grove corridor.

Don Jose Moreno, Pioneer Little Village Businessman And Fixture At Moreno’s Liquors, Dies At 99: Don Jose Moreno moved to Little Village in the 1950s with the dream of owning his own business. His family followed in his footsteps with neighborhood staples Moreno’s Liquors and Osito’s Tap.

Celebrate Jackson Park’s Cherry Blossoms With Drumming, Dance, Haiku And Origami This Weekend: A traditional viewing of cherry blossoms will take place noon-3 p.m. Sunday at the Garden of the Phoenix on Jackson Park’s Wooded Island.

Miko’s Italian Ice Opens For The Season Friday: The popular Italian ice spot is celebrating its 25th anniversary with buttons while supplies last.