Extremely Local News: It’s puppy and kitten season!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on

Lake Effect Brewing’s Firehouse Brewpub In Jefferson Park Will Serve Up North Branch Fried Chicken

North Branch Fried Chicken will head up the brewery’s kitchen, bringing barbecue, fried chicken and burgers to the former Northwest Side firehouse.

Old-School Northwest Side Cobbler Will Punch Holes In Your Belt For Free — But Please Pick Up Your Shoes

Christos ‘Chris’ Seimenis has spent the last 33 years at West Irving Park Shoe Repair. An online review said the shop was “inappropriately inexpensive” given the quality of his work.

Thinking About Adopting a Furry Friend (Or Two)? There’s No Better Time Than Puppy And Kitten Season

Local shelters, such as PAWS Chicago, need your help adopting out kittens and puppies throughout the summer influx