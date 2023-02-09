Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

As Congress Theater Crumbles, Developer Wants $27 Million From City To Revive Logan Square Gem: The price tag on the long-stalled project keeps going up, and the delays are getting longer — but developers say they’re still committed to overhauling and reopening the beloved venue.

Pullman’s Lexington Betty Smokehouse Is Expanding With A Wagyu Hot Dog In Local Mariano’s: Local barbecue chef Dominique Leach is partnering with a Michigan beef farm for the wagyu beef hot dogs.

Woman With The World’s Largest Feet Finally Can Wear High Heels — Thanks To This Chicago Boutique: Mohop has designed and manufactured a 4-inch heel for Tanya Herbert, who last year was recognized by Guinness World Records as having the largest female feet in the world.