Extremely Local News: In fight to save Thompson Center, architecture buffs share bold new ideas for building

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Chicago Shelters Are Full Again — And Struggling To Save Pets’ Lives: ‘We’re Not Going To Sugarcoat It. Things Aren’t Good’ In April 2020, every animal was adopted from Chicago animal control for the first time. Now, shelters and rescue groups are struggling as they’re “inundated” with animals in need.

A Downtown Water Park? In Fight To Save Thompson Center, Architecture Buffs Share Bold New Ideas For Building The state has the Thompson Center up for sale, and a skyscraper could end up replacing it. Preservationists hope someone will save it — and maybe adopt some of their unique ideas for the site.

