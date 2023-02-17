Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Plan For Offices At Washington Park National Bank Building Gets $5 Million City Grant: The project will replace most of the deteriorating bank building with high-end offices and retail space while preserving the century-old façade.

Illinois Farm Families Team Up With The Love Fridge To Keep Chicagoans Fed: Farmers across the state are donating food to Love Fridges in Chicago to fight food insecurity. “Food creates healthy bodies. Healthy bodies stay out of the hospital,” one farmer said.

To learn more about the proposal of the St. Matthias Rectory building, click this headline: St. Matthias Rectory Would Become Apartments And Townhomes Under Developer’s New Proposal