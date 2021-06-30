Extremely Local News: Ida B. Wells Monument, Chicagoans can discover hidden art all over the Loop, and more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Ida B. Wells Monument To Be Dedicated In Bronzeville Wednesday
“Light of Truth” will be the first monument in the city to honor a Black woman.

Chicagoans Can Discover Hidden Art All Over The Loop With Self-Guided Mural Walk
Until Labor Day, Chicagoans can go on the self-guided Loop Mural Walk that features artwork along three routes.

This Little Village Group Gave Out 20,000 Meals During The Pandemic — And Help Is Still Needed. Here’s How You Can Pitch In.
The Little Village Environmental Organization and Getting Grown Collective got together last year to address food insecurity and get laid-off workers back to work. Now, they hope to keep the program going.

