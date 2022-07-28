Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Historical Monumental Baptist Church, An ‘Enduring Fortress’ In Bronzeville, Is Now A City Landmark: The South Side church hosted extravagant performances of Handel’s “Messiah” in the ’60s that would draw visitors from across the country.

Knute Rockne Stadium Won’t Be Ready For Fall Sports After Renovation Delayed By Work Stoppage At Illinois Quarries: The CPS-owned stadium in Austin is getting a new track and turf field as part of a multi-year overhaul. But the work stoppage means it won’t be ready by fall.

Cycle Smithy Will Close Beloved Lincoln Park Bike Shop In September After 49 Years: Cycle Smithy has bikes from the 1800s and onwards. Owner Mark Mattei will take them home and sell everything else for 30 percent off.

