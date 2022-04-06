Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Dinkel’s Bakery Is Closing After More Than 100 Years On The North Side: Four generations of the Dinkel family have run the shop. Questions about it being sold have come up before, but a closing sign was posted in the window Tuesday and the owner said he is ready to retire.

Chicago Joe’s Auctioning Restaurant’s Memorabilia — And Even Its Marquee Will Be For Sale: “We’re going to sell it to the bones. Everything is for sale,” an auctioneer said.

Black-Owned Bronzeville Winery Will Open This Month With Afro-Chic Bohemian Vibes And Comfort Food: Silver Room owner Eric Williams teamed up with Cecilia Cuff on the wine bar and restaurant at 4400 Grove.

