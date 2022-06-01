Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Promontory Point Lovers Celebrate Rep. Kelly’s Request To Fund Long-Delayed Study Into Saving Park’s Limestone: With earmarks returning to Congress this year, Rep. Robin Kelly has requested $550,000 for an independent study into preserving Promontory Point.

South Side Dancing Crossing Guard Soars Past Fundraising Goal To Keep Her Apartment: ‘You Have No Idea What This Means To Us’: Tammy Anderson hoped to raise $5,000 to avoid eviction from her Hyde Park home. Block Club readers and well wishers donated more than three times that.