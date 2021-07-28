Extremely Local News: Humboldt Park Gators win national title

Pedestrians take advantage of warm spring temperatures as they walk and jog along Lake Michigan at Lakefront Trail on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Humboldt Park Gators, Chicago’s Only All-Girls Baseball Team, Win National Title: ‘Just Amazing’ -The team started as five girls with little baseball experience and has blossomed into a nationally recognized force.

A South Shore Man Lost His Championship Ring Decades Ago. Found In Missouri, It’s Back On His Finger -LaVonté Stewart, the founder of the nonprofit Lost Boyz Inc., once again is wearing the championship ring he won with Hampton University’s football team in 1994.

As Lake Michigan Receded, Howard beach Playground getting Reinstalled After It Was Threatened by Erosion -A rising Lake Michigan caused the loss of Howard Beach and the temporary removal of its playground.