Extremely Local News: Humboldt Park Beach to open, Tenenbaum Hardware closing & more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Humboldt Park Beach Is (Almost) Back! Chicago’s Only Inland Beach Opens June 25

The beach will open the same day as the city’s outdoor pools.

Lakeview’s Tenenbaum Hardware Closing After 98 Years: ‘It’s Like Saying Bye To Family’

The family-run store, which opened in 1923, is being sold to developers who want to tear down the building to construct apartments. “It’s just time. The building is tired, we’re tired and business isn’t what it used to be.”

National Museum Of Mexican Art Gets Record $8 Million Donation From Billionaire MacKenzie Scott

UIC also got a $40 million donation from Scott for first-generation and low-income students.