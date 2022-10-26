Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History: A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate will be divided among 119 distant relatives, officials said.

Church That Hosted Emmett Till’s Funeral Should Be A National Landmark, Neighbors Tell Biden Cabinet Member: Through the Antiquities Act, the 125-year-old Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ could become a national monument and an addition to a proposed Bronzeville national heritage area.

110 Affordable Apartments Proposed For Corner Across From Howard Street Red Line Station: “It’s not every day you get someone who wants to build 100 percent affordable,” Ald. Maria Hadden said. “This is a wonderful opportunity, and I think this is exactly what the neighborhood needs.”