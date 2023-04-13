Drivers race in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

NASCAR’s Plan To Cut Down On Noise: Muffled Race Cars, No Camping Out And 10 PM Shutdowns: The race has been controversial among residents, who have argued little has been revealed about the event’s logistics.

Shorter Games From Major League Baseball Rule Changes Are Helping Wrigleyville Taverns: ‘For Bars, It’s Great’: MLB’s new pitch clock has resulted in shorter games, giving fans more time to spend outside the park: “People are getting one less beer in the stadium and one more beer outside, which is fantastic for us.”

Lincoln Park Zoo’s Lion Cubs Are About To Make Their Big, Fuzzy Debut. Here’s How To See Them: The cubs will debut Friday for members. Non-members can see them starting Saturday.