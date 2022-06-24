Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

A Rogers Park Resident Has Sold Ice Cream On The Beach For Years. His Cart Broke — But Here’s How You Can Help “I just love him so dearly and I just want him to have his ice cream cart as soon as possible,” one resident said. “I just think about the season ending — it does feel like August is right around the corner.”

Bridgeport Restaurant Closing Beloved Diner After More Than 7 Decades The last day of service will be June 30. Irais Rodriguez said he and his family are deeply appreciative of all of their customers through the years.

Auburn Park, A $35 Million Metra Station, Is Moving Forward: ‘Auburn Gresham Is On The Move’ The Auburn Park Metra station will run along the Rock Island Line. Construction is expected to wrap in 2024.

