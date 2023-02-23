Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

The ‘L’ Became Color-Coded 30 Years Ago. Some Chicagoans Are Still Getting Used To It: Before the “L” lines were named after colors, trains were known by a relatively random series of names that corresponded to streets and neighborhoods.

Army Veteran Opening Sports Bar In North Lawndale And Carrying On Family’s Legacy: Shatondrea Cox received $184,000 through a city grant for the 14Fourty Bar and Grill. She hopes to open in September.

The Barracks Raising Money For A Van To Get More Kids To Hermosa Boxing Gym: ‘Help Our Youth Step Into The Ring’: The program is a partnership with the Puerto Rican Cultural Center to help youth, but many participants don’t have adequate transportation to go to classes.