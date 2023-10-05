Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

Pizzeria To Give Sad White Sox Fans 100 Free Pies Thursday For Team’s 100-Plus Losses: “It’s like a condolence gift,” said Stix n Brix owner Mario Scalise of the giveaway. Fans can score their free pizza by preordering online.

Pumpkin Spice Malört Is Here — Yes, Seriously: The limited-edition fall flavor will be available throughout October for $8 a shot at CH Distillery’s bar in the West Loop.

While The CTA Flounders, Its Leader Keeps Getting Pay Hikes: As CTA riders coped with unreliable and sometimes unsafe service, agency President Dorval Carter’s salary climbed more than 60% in just eight years. But he operates with little accountability.

Ida B. Wells Marker In Bronzeville Is Getting A Community Garden: Neighbors are invited to a dedication ceremony Saturday at the site honoring the journalist and civil rights leader, where they can add finishing touches to the garden.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank