Extremely Local News | How many hot dog stands can you visit in 60 days?

PHOTO: A Nathan’s Famous hot dog is displayed Tuesday, May 20, 2014, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The James Beard Foundation on Tuesday announced that its awards ceremony honoring the best chefs and restaurants is moving to Chicago after 24 years in New York City. It’s more proof that Chicago is home to one of the country’s hottest restaurant scenes. But who’s got the better eats? (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

On this edition of “Extremely Local News” the Editor In Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joined Lisa Dent who was in for Bob Sirott. Topics from this conversation included:

How Many Hot Dog Stands Can You Visit In 60 Days? Vienna Beef Launches Ultimate Wiener Challenge

The person who wins will be named the Vienna Beef Top Dog and will get a prize package — including a $1,000 Vienna Beef gift card.

After Recovering From Breakthrough Coronavirus Cases, Edgebrook Bakery Owners Reopen For Business

Mona’s Sweet Spot is back, and a friend is fundraising as the owners get back on their feet.

The Shedd Aquarium Celebrates First Birthdays Of Atlas, A Beluga, And Harmony, A Dolphin

Atlas turns 1 Saturday, and Harmony’s birthday is Aug. 31.