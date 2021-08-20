Extremely Local News | How many hot dog stands can you visit in 60 days?

On this edition of “Extremely Local News” the Editor In Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joined Lisa Dent who was in for Bob Sirott. Topics from this conversation included:
How Many Hot Dog Stands Can You Visit In 60 Days? Vienna Beef Launches Ultimate Wiener Challenge
The person who wins will be named the Vienna Beef Top Dog and will get a prize package — including a $1,000 Vienna Beef gift card.
After Recovering From Breakthrough Coronavirus Cases, Edgebrook Bakery Owners Reopen For Business
Mona’s Sweet Spot is back, and a friend is fundraising as the owners get back on their feet.
The Shedd Aquarium Celebrates First Birthdays Of Atlas, A Beluga, And Harmony, A Dolphin
Atlas turns 1 Saturday, and Harmony’s birthday is Aug. 31.