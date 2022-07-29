Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Inflation Is Driving Up Demand At Food Pantries — But Rising Costs Also Make It Harder For Pantries To Help

Thanks to inflation, need for food assistance is reaching levels unseen even during the pandemic. Food Pantries are stretched thin to meet the demand. “[Clients] are having to make a choice: Am I going to eat or am I going to buy medicine?” one operator said.

The Salt Shed, Chicago’s Newest Music Venue, Opens Next Week At Morton Salt Site Along North Branch

Concerts outside the development along the Chicago River will run through September. The indoor venue is expected to open early next year.

Bruce Sagan, Hyde Park Herald’s Owner Since 1953, Retires After 7 Decades Of ‘Thoughtful,’ ‘Potent’ Journalism

During a career that spanned 69 years, Sagan owned dozens of papers, none more treasured than his first, the Hyde Park Herald. Now, he’s passing the torch to nonprofit South Side Weekly to run it.

