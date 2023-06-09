Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Congress Theater Redevelopment In Jeopardy As Alderman Races To Save Expiring City Funding: Ald. Daniel La Spata pushed through a proposal giving a developer more time to use $27 million in TIF funding for the ambitious project, drawing pushback from other community leaders, including Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

Riot Fest Organizers Promise Noise Control, To Include West Side Artists As Fest Looks To Win Over Neighbors: Riot Fest organizers are making changes to its sound system, traffic management and park restoration plans in a bid to win neighbors who are increasingly skeptical of the event.

Taylor Swift Superfan Snags Star’s Fedora At Chicago Show Thanks To Mama Swift — And Her Own Mom: Isabella Avila, 11, got last-minute tickets to the Taylor Swift concert — and got to meet her idol. “She smelled like cherries and her hands were soft,” the young Swiftie recalls.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank