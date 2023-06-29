Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

HotHouse Coming To Bronzeville, 16 Years After Popular Venue Closed In The South Loop: Founder Marguerite Horberg raised funds to buy the Donnelly Youth Center, which will be turned into a restaurant, meeting rooms and a dance hall/performance space.

Justice Of The Pies, An ‘Unorthodox’ Bakery With A Social Mission, Is Coming To The South Side: Chef Maya-Camille Broussard founded the pie shop in 2014 to honor her late father, the “Pie Master.”

Proposed Stevenson Expressway Expansion Brings Activists, Neighbors Together To Air Concerns About More Pollution: State Rep. Theresa Mah held a public meeting Tuesday to update neighbors on a bill to add lanes to the expressway.