Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

River North Dispensary Sues To Block Rainforest Cafe Weed Shop: The lawsuit argues state law does not allow the two shops, which are about two blocks apart, from opening so close to each other.

Downtown Alderman Pleased After City Abandons ‘Terrible’ River North ‘Migrant Hotel’ Plan: The city considered converting Hotel Chicago into a shelter with more than 1,000 migrants, Ald. Brendan Reilly said. The Mayor’s Office denied it.

Yes, Chef: This ‘Bear’-Inspired Food Tour Avoids Chicago’s Culinary Clichés: The newest venture from Chicago Food & City Tours will take attendees on a local journey to taste dumplings, doughnuts and pizza that is not deep dish.

Aunt Martha’s Gets Unexpected $9 Million From MacKenzie Scott: The nonprofit with locations in Portage Park, Humboldt Park, South Chicago and East Side is one of the latest local recipients of the billionaire’s charitable giving.

