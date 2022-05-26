Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Police Officers Should Get Signing Bonus, Housing Help So Chicago Can Fix Staffing ‘Crisis,’ Alderman Says: Ald. Matt O’Shea’s ordinance aims to incentivize officers to stay with $10,000 in down payment help. He also hopes to attract veteran cops from other departments with a $10,000 signing bonus.

Owner Of Historic Lu Palmer Mansion Says Ald. King Is Stalling Planned Black Media Archive, Community Center At Site: Angela Ford accused King of blocking her proposal to open a museum in the 133-year-old home. King said Ford is misrepresenting the scope of the project, calling it “a Soho House next to your home.”

Chatham’s Hot Chi Chicken N’ Cones Brings Southern Tradition With Middle Eastern Spin To Former 87th Street Harold’s: Hot Chi Chicken N’ Cones infuses Middle Eastern flavors with Nashville hot. It quickly became a hit with Chatham neighbors and foodies.

