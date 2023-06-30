Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Busch Light 6 Packs Will Cost NASCAR Fans $63 At This Weekend’s Chicago Street Race

The same six pack would cost $7.99 at Binny’s.

Lincoln Square Alderman, City Officials Blocking Winnemac Park’s Popular — And Illegal — Fireworks Show

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) has previously asked neighbors to stop setting off fireworks. This year, officials will fence off the baseball fields, police will patrol the park and Amundsen High School’s parking lot will be closed.

Sears Sunken Garden, North Lawndale’s Neglected Treasure, Is Being Revived By Neighbors

The garden was once considered a cultural staple in North Lawndale before Sears moved Downtown in the 1970s. Volunteers are working to restore it to its former glory.