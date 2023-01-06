Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Recycle Your Broken Holiday Lights At These 12 Drop-Off Locations: Keep your non-working decorative lights out of a landfill by dropping them off at one of 12 locations throughout the city.

Smylie Brothers Closes Evanston Brewpub Months After Shutting Down Lakeview Location: The owners announced on New Year’s Eve they were closing their Evanston flagship after eight years.

Old Town School Of Folk Music Opening Restaurant At Former Grafton Pub: The nonprofit school aims to continue the Grafton’s legacy as a hangout and performance space for its students and teachers.