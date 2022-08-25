Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

You Can Eat The Chocolate Cake Made Famous On ‘The Bear’ At Loaf Lounge, Now Open In Avondale: The neighborhood cafe, from husband-and-wife chefs Sarah Mispagel and Ben Lustbader, brings bread, pastries, sandwiches and more to Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue.

The Grafton Is Closing After Nearly 20 Years In Lincoln Square: The Irish bar is known for its menu and live music. It will close after service Sunday.

Want A Candle That Smells Like The Queen Of England? New Albany Park Shop Scent Queens Has You Covered: The couple behind Scent Queens Candle Co. & Apothecary Shoppe began making candles for fun, but the pandemic led to them growing their hobby into a business.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank