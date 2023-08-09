Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Lollapalooza’s New VIP Sections Blocked General Admission Fans From Best Viewing Spots: New at this year’s Lollapalooza are premium-only viewing sections near the main stages, relegating general admission ticket holders to the back.

New Program Asks Landlords To Rent Vacant Apartments To Folks In Need: Chicago Rents offers incentives to property owners such as timely payments on behalf of the resident and referral bonuses if they rent affordable apartments to low-income residents.

George’s Hot Dogs Celebrates 75 Years Of Street Food Classics In Bucktown: The restaurant opened in 1948 on Damen Avenue near Cortland Street, where it’s since become a go-to for Chicago dogs, Italian beef, as well as gyros and other Greek dishes.

This Family Has Visited 364 Chicago Parks (And Counting). Here Are Their Top Picks: The Schmidts have visited over half of Chicago’s 600-plus parks: Here are their favorite playgrounds, biking trails and splash pads.

