Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

Chicago’s Guinness Brewery Opens Thursday: Here’s Everything You Need To Know: The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is only the second U.S. location for the famed Irish brewery.

Cubs’ Ian Happ Tosses Bleacher Bum $100 Bill Wrapped Around Signed Ball: “Thanks for the support all season,” Happ scribbled on the ball he threw to “Bleacher Jeff” Gorski. “You guys are the best in baseball!”

‘Squirrels Have Gone Wild’ Celebrating An Acorn Surplus: Every three to six years, oak trees drop an excessive amount of acorns, surprising Chicago-area squirrels with a harvestable feast.

