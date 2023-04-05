Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Local Artist Fundraising To Restore Nat King Cole Mural In Bronzeville: Installed in 2014, the mural has fallen into disrepair due to time and the elements. Artist Chris Devins needs help to restore it.

Lonesome Rose Opens Tuesday In Andersonville, The 2nd Location For Logan Square-Based Tex-Mex Spot: The popular restaurant is the third Logan Square eatery to open a location in Andersonville.

Jen also talks about the Chicago alderman election results.