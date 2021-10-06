Extremely Local News: Heirloom Books in Edgewood still running in memory of the owner

People admire “Cloud Gate”, by British artist Anish Kapoor at the AT&T Plaza in Millennium Park that reflects the downtown skyline in Chicago, Illinois, on November 5, 2008. Inspired by liquid mercury, the sculpture is among the largest of its kind in the world, measuring 66-feet long by 33-feet high. AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Dine-In Cinema, Bowling Alley And Creole Restaurant In South Shore Now Eyeing 2023 Opening Developer Alisa Starks said the entertainment center will be done by November 2023 at the latest, eight years after project plans leaked.

Neon Art Coming To Edgewater Storefronts Impacted By CTA Red Line Work More than 10 light-up art pieces are coming to storefronts that are vacant or have been impacted by the Red Line rebuild.

Year After Owner’s Death, Friends Keep Edgewater’s Heirloom Books Running As A Nonprofit After owner Chelsea Carr Rectanus died in August 2020, friends, local businesses and neighbors stepped up to keep the beloved book store open in her memory.