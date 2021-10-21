Extremely Local News: Hear real Chicago-based ghost stories on the Bloomingdale Trail Ghost Tour

In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015 photo, a map for the Bloomingdale Trail is seen along its path in Chicago. The trail was once an abandoned Chicago railway line that has been transformed into a bike corridor. The relic of Chicagos industrial past is now a vision of its future as the city helps lead the way in transforming hulking pieces of obsolete infrastructure into useful, even inspiring, amenities. (AP Photo/Christian K. Lee)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share details on the the latest Chicago neighborhood news:

Hear Real Chicago Ghost Stories On Bloomingdale Trail’s Self-Guided Ghost Train Tour The 606 will feature 15 “ghost train stops” where visitors can scan a QR code to listen to an audio narration of a real Chicago ghost story.

Coldstone Creamery Owner Opens Another Bite, A Rogers Park Brunch Spot Offering Mix-And-Match Breakfast Staples Owner John Thomas said Coldstone’s model of allowing customers to choose multiple toppings inspired his new brunch restaurant.

Andersonville Oddities Shop Offering Reward For Stolen Skeleton: ‘We Just Want It Back’ The shop owners returned from vacation and found the human skeleton was missing from its display case at Woolly Mammoth Antiques and Oddities.