Extremely Local News: Hear real Chicago-based ghost stories on the Bloomingdale Trail Ghost Tour

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015 photo, a map for the Bloomingdale Trail is seen along its path in Chicago. The trail was once an abandoned Chicago railway line that has been transformed into a bike corridor. The relic of Chicagos industrial past is now a vision of its future as the city helps lead the way in transforming hulking pieces of obsolete infrastructure into useful, even inspiring, amenities. (AP Photo/Christian K. Lee)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share details on the the latest Chicago neighborhood news:

Hear Real Chicago Ghost Stories On Bloomingdale Trail’s Self-Guided Ghost Train Tour The 606 will feature 15 “ghost train stops” where visitors can scan a QR code to listen to an audio narration of a real Chicago ghost story.

Coldstone Creamery Owner Opens Another Bite, A Rogers Park Brunch Spot Offering Mix-And-Match Breakfast Staples Owner John Thomas said Coldstone’s model of allowing customers to choose multiple toppings inspired his new brunch restaurant.

Andersonville Oddities Shop Offering Reward For Stolen Skeleton: ‘We Just Want It Back’ The shop owners returned from vacation and found the human skeleton was missing from its display case at Woolly Mammoth Antiques and Oddities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular