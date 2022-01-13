Extremely Local News: Gullivers closing this weekend after 56 years On Howard Street

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to shared give us the scoop on a few local stories:

Gullivers Closing This Weekend After 56 Years On Howard Street In West Ridge Known for its pizza and collection of antiques, Gullivers Pizza has been an institution for five decades. Sunday will mark its last day in business.

Popular ’90s Pilsen Photographs Now In Permanent Collection At Harold Washington Library– Akito Tsuda’s photos were in storage for decades before he began posting them on social media. Now, they’re part of a permanent collection open to public viewing.

High School Sweethearts Who Met Working At A Grocery Store Now Have Their Own Market In Lincoln Square– Salsa’s Family Market, 4852 N. Damen Ave., opened Monday. The owners plan a larger grand opening on Cinco de Mayo.

One Of The Country’s Best Young Chess Players Is A 14-Year-Old Lane Tech Freshman – Avi Kaplan recently placed second at a national youth chess tournament and is closing in on a 2,200 master score.