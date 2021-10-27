Extremely Local News: Grub infestation closes Welles Park till next year

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 28: Signage and window vents are seen at the Blommer Chocolate Company November 28, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared information on:

Welles Park Grub Infestation Will Shut Down Youth Sports Until At Least Next Summer, Parent Group Says Treatments of the ball fields will start at Welles this week and as soon as next week at Winnemac Park.

The City Is Hosting An Online Costume Contest To Win A 10-Pound Blommer Chocolate Bar. Here’s How To Enter Five winners of the contest will receive a giant chocolate bar.

Edgewater’s Rewired Pizza Cafe Dresses Up As ‘Dominoes’ For Halloween After Being Inspired By McDowell’s The local pizza place is serving up Domino’s-inspired menu items as a Halloween stunt.