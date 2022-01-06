Extremely Local News: Grocery bike delivery company expands to Chicago with 7 stores

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Jen Sabella, Director of strategy and Co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about…

Buyk, A Grocery Bike Delivery Company, Expands To Chicago With 7 Stores-Buyk delivers groceries to customers via bike courier. The company has locations in Portage Park, Bucktown, Wicker Park, Old Irving Park, Ravenswood and Lincoln Park.

The Hot Dog Box, A Hit Sausage Spot Launched By Father-Daughter Duo, Coming To Six Corners Storefront This Month-Some of the special types hot dogs that owner, Bobby Morelli, and his daughter, Brooklyn, include a pizza dog as well as a filet mignon hot dog.

’77 Flavors’ Podcast Takes Couple To Every Neighborhood To Dine Out, Explore Chicago History-Each episode of “77 Flavors of Chicago” takes Lakeview couple Sara Faddah and Dario Durham to one of the city’s neighborhoods, where they grab a bite and learn about the neighborhood’s history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular